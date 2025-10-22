Getty Images

“Overcompensating” star Benito Skinner, 31, and his director boyfriend Terrence O’Connor have called it quits after nine years together.

Benito announced the breakup on the latest episode of his “Ride” podcast.

He said, “Terry and I are no longer together.”

Along with calling the split “amicable,” Skinner added, “We both just love each other so much and have so much love and respect for each other, and we treated each other with love and respect until the end.”

Reflecting on their relationship, which began when he was in his 20s, Benito shared, “I feel so unbelievably lucky to have met him and to be a part of his family. I love his family. I love the cousins. So I hope that if anything, you should believe in love, because I really had it and I really feel so lucky to have met him and to have been around his genius.”

Benito was well aware of his followers’ investment in their relationship.

He noted, “Over the years, I’ve seen comments that say, ‘If you break up, I’ll stop believing in love.’ I think that if us breaking up makes you stop believing in love — I think it should be the opposite because I was with someone so special to me for nine years in a committed relationship with my best friend.”

Despite the breakup, Benito was still able to joke about it, saying, “Yes, I did make him promise that he will never date an actor younger than me. That was my one request, and he spit-shook on it. So I would love a little bit of privacy and respect for both of us.”

In July, Benito discussed the possibility of an engagement, telling Cosmopolitan, “We’ve been together nine years… We’re both very busy right now. So like, as much as my schedule is random and I don’t know what I’m doing, he also doesn’t know what he’s know what he’s doing. So I don’t know if he can make it to the wedding, but we’re gonna think about it.”

Earlier this year, Terrence opened up about their instant connection when they first met in 2016.

In an interview for Nylon magazine, he revealed, “I really had a ‘That’s So Raven’ moment where I was immediately like, ‘I’m going to marry him.’ He told me he wanted to be an actor. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could help you become an actor, but maybe we could try to get you a following on Instagram?’”