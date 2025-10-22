Leslie Bibb on Possible ‘White Lotus’ S4 Return: ‘I’d Have to Kill You…’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Leslie Bibb and Allison Janney are dishing on “Palm Royale” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Matthew Hoffman spoke with the two about returning to the hit series after the first season nabbed 11 Emmy nominations, as well as the possibility of Leslie appearing on “The White Lotus” Season 4!

Leslie has had an “awesome” year, thanks to “The White Lotus,” but played coy about coming back to the show.

She quipped, “I’d have to kill you if I told you.”

Raving about “The White Lotus” creator Mike White, Leslie said, “Any actor would go work with Mike White because you will leave a better actor. It’s an extraordinary opportunity that you will never have again. It’s such a strange experiment in life where you are just so taken out of your world and dropped somewhere else for a long amount of time. I’m so grateful for that.”

Bibb doesn’t want her “incredible” year to stop, and it isn’t with “Palm Royal” around the corner.

Leslie and Allison teased a darker, deeper, and funnier new season of the AppleTV show.

Allison commented, “It is not going to disappoint…. There’s a lot more murder and mayhem.”

Leslie chimed in on the “heightened” season, saying, “Tonally, it found its lane.”

The ladies also opened up about working with the iconic Carol Burnett, who Allison Janney said “does not stop” at 92!

Janney raved, “She is generous and as kind as you hope she would be and as funny and with it… She’s right there with you, can throw it back.”

Leslie recalled a scene with Carol, saying, “I just had to give her a look and I’m wheeling through with this wheelchair… She looks at me and I look at her and I don’t know what I did but afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh Leslie, I almost broke.’ That was so funny what you did.’ And I left and I walked to my trailer and I started crying.”

She explained, “I watched ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ as a child. I clearly wasn’t that smart because I thought it was happening in real time, but it was like on reruns on TBS… I thought she was it and she is it. She is everything.”