Jamie Lynn Spears Unfollows Kevin Federline After He Published Her Texts in Memoir

Getty Images

Kevin Federline and his wife Victoria Prince just lost an Instagram follower.

His former sister-in-law Jamie Lynn Spears stopped following them after Federline shared her private texts in his memoir “You Thought You Knew.”

Us Weekly reports that in the book, Kevin claims Jamie Lynn sent Victoria a text about Britney publicly “lashing out” at the two kids she shares with Kevin, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

Jamie Lynn reportedly wrote, “Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys.”

Jamie Lynn allegedly went on to admit that she had “started to resent” Britney for “how she treated” Preston and Jayden, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.”

Federline published a second text from Jamie Lynn as she thanked Kevin and Victoria for raising the boys.

The text said, “I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all for doing what she couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.”

Yahoo asked Kevin if he had Jamie Lynn’s permission to share the texts and he responded, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn have had their ups and downs. Britney was not happy with her sister when she published her own memoir “Things I Should Have Said" in 2022, just two months after Britney was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

When the book was released, Britney sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter and described her as “scum” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Things seemed to be improving with the siblings when Britney shared on Instagram in June 2023 that she visited her sister on the “Zoey 102” set.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” Britney wrote. “I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!”

Federline recently spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour from his home in Hawaii about his new memoir and why he’s “sounding the alarm” about concerns for his ex-wife.

Kevin opened up on why he chose to release the memoir now, saying, “I feel like over the last two decades, my story has been told through a different lens and I felt it was important for me to finally come out and tell my story.”

Referencing their sons, he elaborated, “Right now, my kids are old enough to understand and approve what I’m doing. I don’t want my kids living their lives and having to explain who I am. I say that in the book — I don’t want them talking about things that they didn’t live through or can’t remember.”