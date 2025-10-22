How to Avoid Falling Victim to A.I. Photos

Artificial intelligence is a major topic of conversation right now.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who weighed in on the challenges and dangers of A.I. in the celebrity world.

Recently, A.I. photos of Dolly Parton on her deathbed with Reba McEntire by her side and Bette Midler at Diane Keaton’s funeral have been making the rounds on the internet.

Elizabeth said, “The fact of the matter is, that funeral never happened. It was completely fake.”

As for Dolly, Wagmeister commented, “We know there were rumors about Dolly Parton’s health and good ole Dolly came out and said, ‘I ain’t dead yet.’”

Due to all the fakes, SAG-AFTRA is “pushing for protection” of artists. If the “No Fakes Act” is approved by federal legislation, it would protect performers “from the abuse of their name, image and likeness,” according to Elizabeth.

Wagmeister also shared some tips on how to spot a fake, saying, “Try to look at the photo for more than a half a second.”