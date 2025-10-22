Demi Moore Reflects on Hollywood Career: ‘I’m Not a Disappointment’

Thomas Whiteside/Glamour

Demi Moore is gracing the cover of Glamour’s Women of the Year issue!

Moore and singer Tyla are this year’s Women of the Year honorees and were honored with multiple covers across Glamour editions in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, and Mexico.

To celebrate her cover, which was photographed by Thomas Whiteside, Demi wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely honored to be among @glamourmag’s 2025 Global Women of the Year. Interviewed by the one and only @isimostar — reflecting on what a year it’s been. So grateful for everything this year (and life!) has given me! Photos by @thomaswhiteside ♥️.”

For the issue, Demi was interviewed by her “The Substance” co-star Margaret Qualley, opening up on ageism and her career.

Thomas Whiteside/Glamour

She told Margaret, “If something didn’t go exactly as I’d like or wasn’t what I had hoped for, [I now know,] ‘Yeah, that was a disappointment, but I’m not a disappointment.’ That’s a huge difference.”

Demi has been acting since the 1980s, making a name for herself with films like “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “About Last Night,” “Ghost,” “G.I. Jane,” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

Ever since her highly acclaimed performance in “The Substance,” Moore is experiencing a resurgence with her career.

Thomas Whiteside/Glamour

She commented, “With everything I’ve been through, which has been a lot, I wouldn’t trade where I am today. And the thing that I feel like I have today that I certainly didn’t have when I was younger was the freedom to know that I don’t have to have the answer and that life is not going to be completely stolen from me if I somehow don’t know.”

Along with feeling “energized” about her career, Demi shared her take on the future, saying, “I don’t know what that looks like. I look at someone like Helen Mirren and I think, ‘Oh, my God, she’s in her 80s. And look at how dynamic — and the work that she’s doing, the diversity of the work she’s doing.' And it says to me, ‘Oh, we’ve still got a lot to do.'"