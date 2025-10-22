50 Cent on Taylor Swift Album Shout-Out & Being a Travis Kelce Fan (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with 50 Cent, the rap superstar and self-made mogul worth an estimated $1 billion, about his recent shout-out on Taylor Swift’s latest album.

In her song “Ruin the Friendship,” Taylor sang, “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played (Song played) / Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway) / And it was not (And it was not) convenient (Convenient), no / Would've been the best mistake / Should've kissed you anyway, hey-ey.”

50 shared his reaction to the song, saying, “It really is cool 'cause when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s to what was going on in culture at that time. The music, you couldn’t miss it at that point and that’s why it was cool to me… What she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point.”

In the 2000s, 50 had hits with “In da Club,” “Candy Shop,” and “Just a Lil Bit.”

50 is also a fan of Taylor’s fiancé Travis Kelce. Referencing Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs, he said, “I like the team. I like Kelce.”

The rapper is on board with Taylor and Travis’ relationship, too!

Would 50 go to Taylor and Travis’ wedding if invited? He answered, “I would make my way over there.”

As for a music collaboration with Taylor, 50 would be down, saying, “We got to ask her because she’s in the driver [seat]. You know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50.”

50 is still everywhere, dishing on his media empire, "I have 40 projects across 12 different networks. Ten of them are going into production now. Two film projects this year.”

50’s brain is always going. He quipped, “You got to stay doing something new.”

His latest venture is partnering with Lalique for their ultra-exclusive 505 Edition Branson Cognac, which he described as “very expensive.”