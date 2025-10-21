Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Sneaky Thing’ She Did on Her Wedding Day

Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Selena Gomez is opening up about her wedding to Benny Blanco!

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Gomez revealed why she took a beat to share photos of her wedding ceremony dress.

She told Jennifer, “I tried to do this sneaky thing — I’m sure you can relate — but I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me.”

“I keep my life as private as I can, so that dress was initially for the [first] look and then this [lace ceremony] one was made by Ralph Lauren — they all were — but this was my favorite dress,” Gomez shared.

Selena wore four gowns on her special day, all of which are now on her Instagram.

Looking back on the big day, she said it “was a dream.”

Last week, Gomez recalled the anxiety she was feeling after the wedding during a panel for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference.

She shared, “This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen. So instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow. How can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

Gomez shed some tears in a post-wedding breakdown. She explained, “I would say that’s my biggest conflict when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I think that’s a little life [quirk].”