Celebrity News October 21, 2025
Sam Rivers: New Details Surrounding Limp Bizkit Bassist’s Death
There are new details surrounding the death of Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers.
The musician died on October 18 at just 48.
TMZ reports St. Johns County, Florida, Fire Rescue received a call on Saturday for a "nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest."
The site adds that St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department then responded to an “attended death” at Rivers’ Florida home. The site adds that an “attended death” means the patient was receiving medical care from an attending physician or licensed hospice.
Rivers had suffered from medical issues in the past. He left Limp Bizkit in 2015 due to liver disease. He received a new liver and returned to the group in 2018.
Over the weekend, the band released the sad news of Sam’s passing on Instagram, writing, "💔 In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔 Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat."
The statement went on, "Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there."
Signed by all the surviving members, it concluded, "He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."
He was an original member of the nu metal band, which he helped form with Fred Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal in 1995.
Along with six studio albums, the band's biggest hit singles include "Nookie" (1999), "Re-Arranged" (1999), "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" (2000), and "Behind Blue Eyes" (2003).
They had recently announced their Gringo Papi tour dates in South America for November and December.