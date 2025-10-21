Sam Rivers: New Details Surrounding Limp Bizkit Bassist’s Death

Over the weekend, the band released the sad news of Sam’s passing on Instagram, writing, "💔 In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔 Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat."



The statement went on, "Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there."



Signed by all the surviving members, it concluded, "He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."