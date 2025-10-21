Rachael Ray’s Mystery Health Scare Revealed (Report)

Getty Images

Rachael Ray has been out and about in NYC recently for the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

The sightings come after fans became concerned with Rachael’s past appearances where she seemed to slur her words.

According to DailyMail.com the celebrity chef addressed the slurred speech while attending a Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 event a few days ago.

The publication said she blamed her health issues on a "bum wisdom tooth.”

Getty Images

TMZ posted a video of Ray speaking onstage at the event with her “partner in content” Brooklyn Beckham. She gushed to the crowd, “It was so much fun” working with the 26-year-old.

Rachael, who travels between NYC and Italy these days, also spoke with Us Weekly about reports she disappeared after her talk show “The Rachael Ray Show” ended in July 2023.

She insisted, “I’ve been working constantly. From the time I left the daytime show, I started writing. I write around the clock, and I produce shows with my friends around the clock.”