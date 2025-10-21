Instagram

Lauren, 37 and Cameron Hamilton, 35, are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The “Love Is Blind” couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing their son was born on October 1.

They shared photos and videos with their little one and wrote, “To God be the GLORY! 🙌🏾🩵 Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st ,a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time.”



The post continued, “After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love. 💛”

The couple also opened up to People magazine about life as new parents.

New mom Lauren told the magazine, "He's been such a blessing already. Having [him] has made the long journey worth it."

Cameron recalled Ezra’s first day, saying, "I got to see him open his eyes for the first time and in that moment I thought, 'I have to protect him for the rest of my life.’”

He also touched on their fertility struggles, saying, "It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive. That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I'm grateful for it all."

Lauren, agreed, later confessing, "I’m not gonna lie, it’s been rough adjusting to the late-night diaper changes and feedings. What’s been working for us so far has been sticking to a schedule as much as we can."

Cameron insisted, "Of course, Ezra has his own schedule at times. Lauren is a great mom already and has been on top of what he needs. She’s always making sure he’s got his hat and socks on, even though he likes kicking them off."

He also shared the story behind their son’s name, explaining, "The name ‘Ezra’ just came to us one day when we first started talking about baby names. Once I suggested it, we both agreed that was going to be his name. It felt right."

Lauren continued, "After my dad passed, we were organizing his things and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s. When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra and a picture of dad fell out. That was a sign."

As for the future, Lauren shared, “We’re looking forward to all the firsts: first steps, first word, first time he ties his shoes… I want to see how his little face changes over time and if he has my dimples."

Cameron added, "I’m looking forward to when he first experiences joy and we get to play games with him. I just want to see his little eyes light up and his imagination start to run."