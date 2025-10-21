TikTok

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 12, is keeping it bold as a pre-teen!

In her latest TikToks, West showed off her fake face tattoos, which included a star under her eye and her name in cursive on her left cheek.

North was wearing grills and a fake nose piercing, too!

She captioned one of the TikToks, “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life.”

To go with her grills and fake tattoos, West rocked blue braids!

A few months ago, Kim faced some criticism for allowing North to wear a corset, miniskirt, and platform boots during a Rome vacation.

Kim recently weighed in on North’s fashion choices during an interview on “Call Me Daddy.”

She told Alex Cooper, “It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

Calling North a “good girl and such a sweet girl,” Kardashian went on, “She does listen to me, but in other areas, I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.’ You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”