John Stamos Rips Into Lori Loughlin’s Ex, Mossimo Giannulli: ‘Terrible Narcissist’

Getty Images

John Stamos blasted Lori Loughlin’s ex, Mossimo Giannulli, on a recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, declaring, “I will never talk to him again.”

Stamos and Loughlin played on-screen husband and wife on “Full House,” and he’s standing by her side amid her divorce from Mossimo after 28 years of marriage.

John explained, “I'm just heartbroken for her right now. She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

Stamos also touched on supporting Loughlin through the Varsity Blues scandal.

Back in 2020, Lori and Mossimo were caught up in controversy involving their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella. People magazine reports they paid $500,000 to get the girls into the University of Southern California as fake crew athletes.

They both pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. Loughlin later served two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served five months.

On the podcast, John said he told Lori, “I said, ‘Look, all the negativity or hard hardships that you've been through in your life is connected to this guy.’ Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy. And again, I'm not going to get into the relationship. It's not my business. I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up. He's a very successful dude.”

That’s when John said he would never speak with the fashion designer again, adding, “He's a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to.”

He also wondered of Giannulli, "How do you bust that up?"

Stamos added, “I pray for this guy. I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help.”

Earlier this month, Lori’s rep Elizabeth Much confirmed the couple’s separation to People, saying, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”