Emma Stone Reveals Last-Minute Freak-Out Over Shaved Head for ‘Bugonia’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emma Stone went glam at the NYC premiere of “Bugonia” after shaving her head for her role in the Yorgos Lanthimos black comedy.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Emma, who gushed that she felt “very lucky” to be back with Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, and a lot of the same crew again, likening it to “a traveling circus."

Emma and Yorgos previously worked on “The Favourite,” “Poor Things,” and “Kinds of Kindness.”

She said, “Not only Yorgos and Jesse, but the entire crew is pretty similar from film to film. We have the same cinematographer… So many of the roles on set are people that have been working together for a while and it’s really amazing.”

Emma reflected on how ditching her hair was “super freeing” — though she did have a freak-out at the very last moment!

She noted, “I definitely knew I was going to look different… As an actor, it feels like any role requires some type of transformation from how you look in your day-to-day life. And this one was in the script and I was totally prepared for like a year going into it. I freaked out at the very last moment that it was about to happen because I was like, ‘This is very real now.’ After that, it was an amazing experience.”

Stone would “highly recommend” people shave their heads!

Emma also raved about her co-star and “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone, calling her “legendary.”

She said, “One of the most loving, kindest people I’ve ever met… I adore her.”