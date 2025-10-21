‘DWTS’: Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik Hint at Taylor Swift Dance Coming Up! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” was in the “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal studio with “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck and her partner Jan Ravnik as they prepared for Wicked Night.

The two gave a sneak peek at their dramatic dance for tonight’s showdown. She teased, “You can expect a lot of storytelling, passion, energy, a lot of technique.”

Jan chimed in, “It is a little bit different this week. We were smiling a lot. We were crying and this one. It’s more about passion.”

Before “Dancing with the Stars,” Jan was a backup dancer for Taylor Swift. Could we get a Swifty surprise?

Jen quipped, “If we get another round, we’ll bring Taylor out. Just kidding! I mean, a Taylor song, not Taylor herself.”