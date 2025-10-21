Celebrity News October 21, 2025
Bryant Gumbel Hospitalized After Medical Emergency (Report)
Former “Today” co-host Bryant Gumbel is in the hospital following a medical emergency, reports TMZ.
Sources tell the site that first responders were seen outside Gumbel’s Manhattan apartment on Monday taking him out on a gurney.
Bryant, 77, was reportedly transported to a hospital, where he is still receiving care.
His reps have not spoken out, but a family member told TMZ that the broadcaster is doing “okay.”
Greg Bryant, Gumbel’s sportscaster brother, passed away last year at 78.