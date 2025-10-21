Aaron Phypers on His Surprise Arrest & Denise Richards’ Alleged Affairs (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers divorce battle got even uglier after he was arrested and taken out of court in handcuffs.

Now, he’s out on a $200,000 bond and telling “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi his side of the story.

Aaron recalled, “I was completely surprised… I was being surrounded by eight or nine officers and I was being arrested and they said for domestic violence.”

He was charged with four felonies, two for injuring a spouse, including claims he gave Denise a black eye. Aaron denies the abuse claim.

So now, in the middle of their fight over her restraining order… Aaron could now face a criminal trial and years behind bars.

Mona asked how he felt the arrest affected the family law case.

Phypers replied, “We are all judged by people that watch stuff… so when I got out to a restaurant people are like, ‘Is that the guy who beat up a Bond woman?’… and it doesn’t feel good.”

He believes Denise is using the abuse claims as a smokescreen to cover up her alleged affairs, including one with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Brandi Glanville, which Richards denied on the show.

Aaron insisted, “She's ruined Brandi Glanville. Brandi was telling the truth and Denise crushed her because she had more money more fame… and she's doing the same thing to me.”

In his divorce papers, Aaron claims Denise makes over $250,000 per month from her OnlyFans account, money he says he’s owed a big chunk of.

Phypers said, “I took all the content, so being shut off from our money that we created together and not have a way to defend myself is pretty awful.”

As a Canadian living in the U.S. on a visa, Aaron could also face deportation. His attorney Michael Finley explained to “Extra,” “It is possible for a criminal conviction to impact someone's rights when they are here on a visa.”

“Extra” reached out to Denise’s team and they replied, “No comment.”