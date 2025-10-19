Brandy Opens Up About Walking Out of Concert Early: 'I Sincerely Apologize'

Getty Images

Brandy left fans confused and scared for her health when she abruptly exited a concert where she'd been performing with Monica at Chicago's United Center on Saturday.

Videos on social media had shown Brandy leaving the stage mid-song, never to return.

Fans reacted with anger and posted questions about the departure — which happened without any kind of explanation, and before Brandy and Monica had even had a chance to perform their signature hit "The Boy Is Mine," which is the name of their tour.

Now, Brandy has broken her silence, taking to Instagram to explain her side of the story. Turns out the girl is fine!

Instagram

Brandy, 46, said in a statement, “Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers."

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago," she went on. "After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

She continued, “I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone's best efforts."

Giving a shout-out to her co-headliner Monica, 44, she went on, "I'm deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support. I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis."

Brandy signed her note, "With all my love."