Banned! How Prince William Reportedly Plans to Deal with Disgraced Uncle Andrew

Getty Images

A new report suggests that disgraced Prince Andrew is about to become persona non grata in the eyes of his nephew Prince William.

Already this week, Andrew announced he would no longer use any royal titles as new questions arose regarding just how close he was to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, People magazine reports Andrew, 65, will be facing a freeze-out once Prince William, 43, becomes king.

William will become king when his ailing father, King Charles, 76, passes away or chooses to step down. He has been king since September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the report, William intends to ban Andrew — and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who was caught in a lie regarding how close she was to Epstein — from "all aspects of royal life." The report originated in The Sunday Times.

That would include William's coronation.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the explosive report.

Andrew has been at the center of an escalating controversy regarding his close contact with Epstein for 15 years. In 2015, he was named in a civil suit brought by alleged sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein. In that suit, Giuffre claimed Epstein ordered her to have sex with Andrew several times when she was just 17.

Andrew, who has apologized for his association with Epstein, has nonetheless denied wrongdoing.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019. Ruled a suicide, his death has been enmeshed in conspiracy theories ever since.

Tragically, Giuffre took her own life on April 25 of this year.

On October 17, Andrew responded to renewed speculation regarding his ties to Epstein in a statement that read, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."