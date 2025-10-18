Stella Banderas Weds Alex Gruszynski in Spain — Dad Antonio Banderas Toasts the Couple

Instagram

Stella Banderas and Alex Gruszynski have tied the knot!

The longtime lovebirds were wed in Spain on Saturday, with her dad Antonio Banderas and mom Melanie Griffith on hand.

People magazine reports the 29-year-olds had known each other since pre-school! Griffith wrote on social media, "He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes ♥️. Stella and Alex are engaged to be married ♥️. Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!! ♥️💥♥️💫♥️"

Instagram

At the wedding, Banderas was photographed in his tux raising a toast to the couple. He recently told People of his beloved daughter's impending nuptials, "I feel great! She's happy, I'm happy."

Instagram

Alex and Stella announced their engagement on Instagram back in August 2024, when Stella wrote, "I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!! 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"