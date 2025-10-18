Celebrity News October 18, 2025
Limp Bizkit's Sam Rivers Dies at 48
Sam Rivers, bassist for Limp Bizkit, has died at 48.
The band released the sad news on Instagram, writing, "💔 In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔 Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat."
The statement went on, "Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there."
Signed by all the surviving members, it concluded, "He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."
Though fans were shocked at the news and wondered what happened, the band's DJ Lethal simply wrote in the comments, "Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers basslines all day! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken 💔. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed ✌️."
Rivers was out of the rock group from 2015-2018 due to liver disease, rejoining after receiving a liver transplant.
He was an original member of the nu metal band, which he helped form with Fred Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal in 1995.
Along with six studio albums, the band's biggest hit singles include "Nookie" (1999), "Re-Arranged" (1999), "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" (2000), and "Behind Blue Eyes" (2003).
They had recently announced their Gringo Papi tour dates in South America for November and December.