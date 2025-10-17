Prince Andrew Announces He Will No Longer Use Royal Titles & Honors

Getty Images

Prince Andrew is giving up his royal titles and honors.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace and obtained by People magazine, he confirms, “In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

The 65-year-old continued, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

People notes that it would take an act of parliament to officially strip the Prince of his titles, including Duke of York.

The news comes years after Andrew lost his military and royal titles. At the time, he stopped using “His Royal Highness.”

In January 2022, Buckingham Palace tweeted out a statement, saying, “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

A judge had just denied Prince Andrew’s request to have a sexual assault lawsuit dismissed. Andrew had been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with his friends, including the royal.

In February 2022, Prince Anderw and Giuffre settled their case for an unknown amound. He continued to deny the allegations against him.

Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, but died by suicide before he went to trial.