Kim Kardashian stunned on the “All’s Fair” premiere red carpet, dishing with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about her Schiaparelli Couture look by Daniel Rosemary.

Kardashian called it “one of my favorite dresses,” gushing, “I dreamt of this dress for like a year straight.”

She revealed that “All’s Fair,” a new series about an all-female law firm, is big on fashion.

Kim turned to one of her stylists, Soki Mak, for help with her character Allura Grant.

Kardashian shared, “She really created the whole character of Allura with Ryan [Murphy]. All the wardrobe is archival pieces… All these people pulled out their ‘90s archives for us.”

Describing one dramatic look, Kim said, “There is one outfit I’m wearing, you’ll see it in the first trailer, I’m wearing a shirt, a tie, a vest, a little handkerchief, a long pinstripe skirt, but then I turn around and it’s a thong! It’s how [Jean Paul] Gaultier designed it on the runway. I think it is from 1992.”

Some of the pieces are from her own closet! “Most of the clothes are from my wardrobe… I have a big archive, so that was really fun to create this character with Soki.”

The cast for “All’s Fair” is star-studded, including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash.

Kim said she wanted to “watch and learn” from her co-stars, saying, “They are the best at what they do, so to be surrounded by women who are the best in their field and getting to watch them and how they do what they do. There were scenes, I mean, Glenn and Sarah and the tears… I learned something new from each of them every single day.”

For her party, Kardashian said she was “disciplined and early, knew my lines, super prepared emotionally to give whatever I needed to give for the day.”

Of course, the famous mom of four was juggling family life and work throughout the shoot.

She said of phone calls home, “I’d be in the other room, like, ‘Did you do the homework yet? I will be home…’” adding of being there for her kids, “Every time there was a project or a school project, I would make sure I was there.”

Kim also dished on sleepovers with Glenn and their “All’s Fair” castmates, and watching Close’s famous movie “Fatal Attraction” together.

Kardashian said, “Yeah, with a… few drinks getting all the commentary from Glenn about [‘Fatal Attraction’] was so much fun, hearing all the little tidbits.”

It was Kim’s first time seeing the film.

“The fashion was insane, her body was insane,” Kim said.

She loved hearing Glenn’s take. “Seeing how she was like, ‘I was so nervous about this part and the elevator and this part,’ it was so cool to see and get the behind the scenes of ‘Fatal Attraction.’”

Kim is now wishing the women had taken the opportunity to ring Glenn’s co-star in the movie, Michael Douglas.

“I was like, ‘What were we thinking?’ We were all drunk — we should have taken her phone and prank called Michael Douglas!” joking, “Maybe we will tonight!”