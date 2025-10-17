Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

It looks like Joe Manganiello is ready to level up in his relationship with Caitlin O’Connor.

TMZ reports Joe and Caitlin are engaged.

On Thursday, Joe called Caitlin his fiancée during a speech at the San Diego Film Festival, where he was honored with the Career Spotlight Award.

Months ago, Caitlin sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a high diamond sparkler during a vacation in Italy.

It’s unclear when Joe may have popped the question.

In September 2023, they first sparked dating rumors. They reportedly met at a small party after the premiere of HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Months later, Joe and Caitlin made it red-carpet official at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at NYC's Cipriani.