Getty Images

Jessica Simpson stunned in a plunging neckline at the “All's Fair” premiere in L.A. on Thursday.

Jessica talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about her look, sharing, “Literally they were throwing it on me my walking out the door… I say ‘throwing it on,’ I meant squeezing it... it was a process... after I put it on I had to put oil all over it.”

She smiled, adding, “Normally I keep latex for the bedroom.”

Jessica is letting it all out in the bedroom in the new Hulu series.

She revealed, “People are going to see some hot and steamy stuff from me, stuff I definitely only kept for the bedroom. It’s not nude or anything. There’s definitely some naughty sides to my character, she’s trying to make her man happy and be as beautiful as she can even though she is aging. She goes through a lot of botched — it’s an emotional journey, I didn’t know I could cry on cue.”

Saying she shocked herself, and telling Terri how she did it, “Honestly being around people like Naomi Watts who has this amazing quiet confidence about her I learned to sit into the scene and listen and feel what was going on and really taking on the character, an abusive relationship is really intense.”

“All’s Fair” is marking Simpson’s return to acting and her first dramatic role. Saying she wasn’t nervous on set, “I was really excited to have the opportunity, I was there to own it… I had to act like I knew what I was doing.”

She went on to reveal, “Rick Springfield is my love interest, so I got to get down and dirty with ‘Jesse’s Girl’… that was interesting. I have never made out with a man that much older than me. It wasn’t terrible.”

Terri asked the newly single Jessica if that gave her a taste for older men, but Jessica said, “I think I'm into younger men at the moment. When you're newly separated... I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older women, I'm discovering.”

Adding, “I am having fun!”

She is working hard as the Jessica Simpson Collection turns 20! “We are about to release future which is so cute.”

And she is going on the road with her new music, performing in Las Vegas next month, saying, “My kids will be there. They have never seen me perform.”

Jessica is loving being back onstage, saying, “In my 40s now, onstage I'm not in my head at all, I'm just present because I took so long off that it’s like, ‘Wow, I love this part of my life and why did I ever leave?’”