Britney Spears Lashes Out at Kevin Federline Again: ‘What's Scary Is He’s Convincing’

Britney Spears is calling out her ex-husband Kevin Federline as he promotes his new memoir “You Thought You Knew.”

In a post on X, Spears wrote, “I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews,” asking, “Why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing.”

Calling him out, she added, “It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries… are you f**king serious.”

Spears, who released her tell-all “The Woman in Me” in 2023, went on, “I know his book will sell loads more than mine.”

The singer insisted, “If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

Britney also took aim at her mother Lynne, claiming, “As my mother cleverly says, ‘Oh you’re angry, we just love you so much and wish you were here’ … I’m like, WHAT? You called me one time in 6 years,” as Spears went on to say she wasn’t invited to her son’s birthday party in Louisiana.

Slamming her family, she continued, “They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

Britney also talked about her yearning for unconditional love.

She wrote, “To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect.”

Spears later added, “I do need healing and I’m starting tomorrow,” saying she’s going to start gardening in her green house and growing lavender, rosemary and eucalyptus.

She’s looking for some good company too, saying, “I want to have coffee, lunch, or dinner with Michelle Pheiffer and Paris Jackson. It is important to look up to people and still believe in humanity, and there are extremely cool beautiful people here.”

The star added, “I might even start my own radio podcast. And thank you to the people supporting my heart right now I know you guys understand it hurts.”

The post comes after Britney blasted Kevin on Instagram, accusing him of gaslighting her.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Federline from his home in Hawaii about the book and why he’s “sounding the alarm” about concerns for his ex-wife.