Television October 17, 2025
‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Hosts a Girls Night & Talks Wedding Venues (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “Baylen Out Loud”!
In the clip, Baylen Dupree hosts a girls night with some of her new D.C. friends and talks about visiting a potential wedding venue — but something about it triggered her tics!
Baylen told her friends, “It’s very echoey, which turned out to be a very big trigger. I’m just hearing myself echo as I tick. Me and Colin agreed that it just wasn’t the right place for us.”
Baylen’s friend Kenzie agreed, saying, “You want to be somewhere where you’re comfortable.”
Baylen opened up about her ideal wedding, which would feature long tables instead of circle tables and a sweetheart table.
Baylen expressed her appreciation for her friend group, saying, “The fact that my ticks are not being brought up, like, no one’s just dying laughing… I feel accepted and feel like I belong in this group because we’re all just being ourselves.”