‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Hosts a Girls Night & Talks Wedding Venues (Exclusive Clip)

In the clip, Baylen Dupree hosts a girls night with some of her new D.C. friends and talks about visiting a potential wedding venue — but something about it triggered her tics!

Baylen told her friends, “It’s very echoey, which turned out to be a very big trigger. I’m just hearing myself echo as I tick. Me and Colin agreed that it just wasn’t the right place for us.”

Baylen’s friend Kenzie agreed, saying, “You want to be somewhere where you’re comfortable.”

Baylen opened up about her ideal wedding, which would feature long tables instead of circle tables and a sweetheart table.