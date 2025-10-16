Why Selena Gomez Was ’Sobbing’ & Feared the Worst After Benny Blanco Wedding

Getty Images

Selena Gomez is an open book!

During a panel for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference, Gomez recalled the anxiety she was feeling after marrying music producer Benny Blanco.

She shared, “This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen. So instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow. How can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

Gomez shed some tears in a post-wedding breakdown. She explained, “I would say that’s my biggest conflict when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I think that’s a little life [quirk].”

Selena’s honesty and vulnerability is the reason why she has over 400 million Instagram followers and her mega popular Rare Beauty line has led to her billion-dollar empire.

In September, Selena and Benny tied the knot in Santa Barbara, in front of their famous friends and family, including Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Zoe Saldaña.

Apparently, Selena wasn’t the only one crying, a source told Us Weekly, “Everyone there was sobbing, and it was extremely emotional… The wedding was pretty simple and not your typical ‘celebrity’ lavish wedding.”

Gomez announced the nuptials with a series of Polaroid-style personal photos on Instagram, captioning them simply "9.27.25" surrounded by white-heart emojis.