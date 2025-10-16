'Police Squad!' & 'Naked Gun' Actor Ed Williams Dies at 98

ABC

Ed Williams, who made his TV debut in his late 50s as creepy lab guy Ted Olsen on TV's "Police Squad!" — created by "Airplane!" filmmakers Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker — has died.

Williams, 98, passed away from natural causes on October 2.

A longtime actor on radio and on the stage, he had for decades given up pursuing TV and movie roles. That changed when he returned to auditioning later in life, and was cast as Olsen, who could always be counted on to be finishing a very weird thought as series star Leslie Nielsen's Det. Lt. Frank Drebin approached.

On one episode, the nebbishy scientist was overheard telling a little girl, "So, you see, Katie, fish have gills to extract oxygen from water... and that's why most mammals live on land," as a cat thrashes in a fishbowl.

On another, he was preparing to electrocute a child to demonstrate how light bulbs work. Interrupted, he made time to tell his pupil, "Next week, remember to bring three things from your mother's dresser."

The gag was reminiscent of Peter Graves' airline pilot in 1981's "Airplane!," who matter-of-factly asked young Joey, "You ever seen a grown man naked?," with absolutely no reaction from Joey or anyone in earshot.

Williams and his Ted Olsen were brought back when the short-lived series spawned three hit films: "The Naked Gun: From the Files of 'Police Squad!'" (1988), "The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear" (1991), and "Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult" (1994).

Only he and Nielsen appeared in the series and in all three movies. That film franchise was revived just this year, with Liam Neeson taking over for Nielsen in a successful reboot of "The Naked Gun," co-starring Pam Anderson.

Williams' past as a teacher of broadcasting made him perfect for deadpan Olsen. In fact, he often played dry-as-toast authority figures, but usually with a wink.

His other movies included "Ratboy" (1986), "Alien Nation" (1989), "Father of the Bride" (1991), and "Carnosaur" (1993).

On TV, he guested on "MacGyver" (1986), "Matlock" (1989), "L.A. Law" (1990), "Sisters" (1996), and "House" (2010).