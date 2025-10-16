Getty Images

Paris Jackson has reportedly received $65 million in benefits from her famous father Michael Jackson’s estate.

In court papers obtained by “Extra,” Michael’s estate executors claimed, “Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits. She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.”

According to the executors, they have taken an estate that was in debt and turned it into a financially successful brand.

The motion stated, “The Executors’ business judgment has taken an estate that ‘started out as nothing but debt and substantial ongoing obligations’ and ‘turned [it] into a $2 billion estate’ — an estate that is now ‘a powerhouse and a force in the music business today.’”

The disclosure comes months after Jackson expressed concern over a $625,000 payment made by Michael’s estate to three law firms in 2018.

In her docs, she claimed, “These payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel.”

Three months later, Michael’s estate filed papers, bringing up Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have accused the singer of sexual assault in a $400-million lawsuit.

According to Michael’s estate, if they don’t pay legal fees, there would be “profoundly destabilizing consequences for the estate.”

They stated, “The Estate would likely have to default… where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months, and where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million.”

The docs claimed that it would be “disastrous” if they defaulted on payments regarding the case.