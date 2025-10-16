KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Dead at 74 (Report)

Getty Images

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has died at the age of 74.

On Thursday, Frehley’s family made the difficult decision remove him from life support, TMZ reports.

Weeks ago, Frehley suffered a brain bleed after falling at his studio.

He was then hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, his health did not improve.

Following his fall, Frehley was forced to cancel his tour dates.

At the time, his official Instagram said without sharing specifics, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

In the '70s, Frehley was one of the original KISS members, joining forces with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss.