Kevin Federline Details Britney Spears’ Pre-Wedding Call to Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)

One of the major headlines leaping from the pages of Kevin Federline’s book “You Thought You Knew” is about the call he claims Britney Spears made to Justin Timberlake the night before she married Kevin.

Federline opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about what he remembers of the call, saying, “She was outside on the phone with Justin. I didn't know that at the time. I didn't know until she came into the room. I wasn't out there, like, hovering over her while she was on the phone.”

He went on, “I saw that she was upset. I thought that she maybe was talking to her mom or something. Pre-wedding jitters maybe… She just came out with it when I asked. She told me that she was speaking with Justin. She wanted to make sure that one chapter was closed before starting another one.”

As for his mindset, Federline said, “At the time, I'm a very confident person who knew how much she cared about me.”

In his memoir he wrote, “She never really got over him. She might’ve loved me but there was always something there with Justin that she couldn’t let go of.”

Terri asked why Kevin thinks Britney made that call.

He confessed, “I have no idea. Sometimes people need closure, right? And maybe that was the instant where she felt she needed closure.”

Federline said that he told her, "Look, we don't need to do this.” His take was, “If there was second guesses or doubts or any of that, I mean, [that] was the time to back out, but she said she didn't want to.”

“You Thought You Knew” hits newsstands October 21.