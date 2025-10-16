Celebrity News October 16, 2025
Eminem Reportedly Dating Makeup Artist Katrina Malota
Rapper Eminem has seemingly gotten serious with a woman!
TMZ reports Eminem is dating Michigan-based makeup artist Katrina Malota.
Sources told the outlet that Eminem and Katrina have known each other for years since she works with him on music video and photo shoots.
It’s unclear how long Eminem and Katrina may have been an item.
Eminem aside, Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent have also been clients of Malota.
Eminem and Katrina have not commented on the dating reports.
Over the years, Eminem has kept his love life under the radar, but he has been linked to Mariah Carey, Brittany Murphy, and Tara Reid. His most talked-about relationship is with ex Kim Scott, the mother of his daughter Hailie.