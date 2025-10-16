Eminem Reportedly Dating Makeup Artist Katrina Malota

Getty Images

Rapper Eminem has seemingly gotten serious with a woman!

TMZ reports Eminem is dating Michigan-based makeup artist Katrina Malota.

Sources told the outlet that Eminem and Katrina have known each other for years since she works with him on music video and photo shoots.

It’s unclear how long Eminem and Katrina may have been an item.

Eminem aside, Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent have also been clients of Malota.

Eminem and Katrina have not commented on the dating reports.