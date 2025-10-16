Celebrity News October 16, 2025
Emily Ratajkowski Makes Her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Debut!
Emily Ratajkowski just hit the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time.
The model looked gorgeous as she strutted the catwalk, trading the brand’s traditional angel wings for a three-dimensional orchid!
The flower’s giant petals, paired with bra and panties, made for a striking visual, while opera gloves and lace-up heels completed the dramatic look.
While this marked Emily’s first VS Fashion Show, she famously joined the brand for the Icon Campaign in 2023.