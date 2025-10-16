Charlie Puth Announces Wife Brooke Sansone’s Pregnancy in New Music Video

YouTube

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are having a baby!

Charlie announced the news on Thursday as he dropped the music video for his single “Changes.”

He sings and dances throughout the video, but toward the end Brooke joins him. She cradles her baby bump and then he places a hand on her belly, too.

The couple then smiles at each other and walks away.

The lyrics to the song don’t specifically point to having a baby so much as changes in life as Charlie sings, “There’s been some changes / In our life, oh / I can feel the distance / Space and time has / Made everything different / Day and night, oh.”

“Changes” is the first single off Puth’s fourth album “Whatever’s Clever.”