Celebrities Show Support for GLAAD’S Spirit Day

Today is GLAAD’s Spirit Day!

In honor of the day, GLAAD has organized thousands of big names to go purple to combat bullying and support LGBTQ youth.

Spirit Day is focused on making the LGBTQ youth feel seen, accepted, heard, and protected.

Rita Wilson, Snoop Dogg, and Tatyana Ali are some of the famous names to go purple today!

In honor of Sprit Day, Snoop released a heartfelt conversation with artist Jeremy Beloate, who opened up on his past experience with bullying and shared some advice for the LGBTQ youth.

The two also worked together on the song “Love Is Love,” which is featured in Snoop’s animated YouTube series “Doggyland.”

In a statement, Snoop said, “At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with ‘Love Is Love.’ Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

Rita took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in purple on the red carpet, writing, “It’s #SpiritDay!💜Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth. Head to glaad.org/spiritday to learn more!”

Tatyana posted a pic of herself in a purple suit. She wrote on Instagram, “Today is #SpiritDay 💜 I’m proud to stand with @glaad & LGBTQ youth to take a stand against bullying. Let’s remind every young person that they are loved, valued, and never alone. Go purple and show your support →glaad.org/spiritday.”