Britney Spears Lashes Out at Ex Kevin Federline, Accuses Him of ‘Gaslighting’

Getty Images

Britney Spears is fed up with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She took to Instagram to blast his new memoir “You Thought You Knew,” which details their rocky co-parenting relationship and his fears for the pop star after her conservatorship was removed in 2021.

Britney pushed back, writing on social media, “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is hurtful and exhausting.”

The star wrote of their sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

Spears continued, “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years.”

She insisted, “I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

The Grammy winner went on, “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

According to The New York Times, Kevin wrote about his new fears for Britney in the book.

In one excerpt, Federline writes, “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible… It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s okay. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

At one point, he writes that the “Free Britney” movement started from a “good place,” but may have left her without the help she needs.

He wrote, “All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”