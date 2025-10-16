‘Breaking Bad’ Actor RJ Mitte Engaged to GF Kennedy Suarez

Getty Images

“Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte, 33, is taking the next step in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez.

Mitte proposed to Suarez on her 30th birthday last week, getting down on one knee at the 2025 Dia del Sol benefit at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad.

The fundraising gala benefited United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Diego, in which Mitte is an ambassador.

RJ gushed to People magazine, “I'm thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we're doing. Kennedy is my everything and I can't wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next."

They were friends for more than 10 years before things turned romantic in 2020.

RJ and Kennedy haven’t started wedding planning yet, but they have settled in Brownsville, Texas.

Along with acting, RJ is also the president of the Mitte Foundation, which aims to provide funding for marginalized needs in the community.

Some of RJ’s recent projects include “Westhampton” and “Love Me Dead.”