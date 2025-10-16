Bella Hadid Is Red-Hot on Victoria’s Secret Runway 1 Month After Hospitalization

Bella Hadid was red-hot in lingerie with bright blonde hair as she hit the runway for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

She strutted her stuff one month after her hospitalization that may have been related to her Lyme disease.

Bella’s big sister Gigi Hadid also walked in the show, rocking white angel wings for one look and a floor-length coat made of flowers for the other.

The night also marked Emily Ratajkowski’s first-ever Victoria’s Secret show.

It was a star-studded evening on the runway and out on the pink carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker made a surprise appearance and Patrick Schwarzenegger was there to support his newlywed wife Abby Champion.

She told us before the show about her two looks, saying, “I have wings… They are heavy, but I’m gonna have so much fun. The second one is just fun, sexy.”

WNBA star Angel Reese was the first professional athlete to strut her stuff in two different outfits too.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach told us it is truly Angel’s dream come true.

“She manifested this... and it's so, so, so important to realize when really work hard and you see it and believe that it can happen... and I think she's a testament of that.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine Tookes was the first pregnant model to open the show, and Barbara Palvin hit the catwalk with a broken foot that was only half healed from an injury four weeks ago.