Why Out Magazine Cover Star Niecy Nash-Betts Admires Kim Kardashian

Erik Carter/Out Magazine

Niecy Nash-Betts is gracing the cover of the Out magazine’s Out100 issue!

Out magazine has named Niecy as its Icon of the Year.

In the issue, Nash-Betts weighed in on representation, her marriage to Jessica Betts, and working with Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series “All’s Fair.”

Niecy is embracing life and living her truth. She said, “I love being Black. I love being a woman. And now I’m a Black queer woman in a relationship with another Black queer woman, and it matters.”

Niecy has been married to Jessica for five years.

Nash-Betts noted, “Stepping on somebody’s ability to love whoever they want to love is wild. It’s wild behavior. And so let me tell you, I would definitely be on the front lines [to fight for marriage equality].”

Personal life aside, Niecy has been busy with work. She’s filming “All’s Fair” and formed a sisterhood with her co-stars Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Sarah Paulson.

She revealed, “Sometimes you get a big cast together and there’s a little tension, a little friction, but we genuinely like each other and are genuinely supportive of each other.”

Nash-Betts admires Kardashian’s work ethic, saying, “I have seen her on the computer running her business, you know what I mean? All the while she got a baby on FaceTime, she’s got a law book right here on the left. She got something else she’s working on, a script on the right. She is the definition of multitasking. So I feel I could take a page out of her book when it comes to that.”