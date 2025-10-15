Scott Hoying & Husband Mark Talk Sharing Baby News on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold’s “Dancing with the Stars” Dedication Night performance featured his husband Mark and ended with a beautiful baby announcement surprise!

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke to Scott, Mark and Rylee after the show, as the parents-to-be gushed with excitement.

Scott commented, “It’s just all really magical and we couldn’t be happier, and I just can’t believe like this beautiful eventful like profound moment is going to just immortalize this moment for us.”

Referencing his performance, Scott went on, “Like the song ‘Parallel’ that we danced to is about the kids, coincidences, kismet timing.”

The two are having a summer baby, with their due date in June 2026.

As for how they found out, Hoying revealed, “We were in our kitchen when we got the official email.”

Scott also opened up about his relationship with Mark and his hopes to show other queer kids that their stories deserve to be told.

Hoying shared, “I love Mark more than anything in the world and he changed my life in every way and like it’s so cool to be able to share all these experiences like I was so excited to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because I was going to get to share that experience with [Mark].”

Along with telling Mark that he loved him, Scott noted, “Growing up, we didn’t see a lot of queer couples on TV ever and like I just like really hope that there’s queer kids out there that like feel like their story deserves to be told and like they can find love and live their dreams.”

Scott and Mark have been married for two years.