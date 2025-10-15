Robert Irwin on ‘DWTS’ Tribute to Powerful Mom Terri: ‘Reason Why I’m Here’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Extra’s” Derek Hough checked in with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson after an emotional “Dancing with the Stars” dedication night, where they honored his mom Terri Irwin.

Irwin shared, “It was the best. It was seriously like a way to express emotion and gratitude that I'd never been able to get off my chest before. It felt like a weight was lifted. It felt like such a special night for my mom, for all the moms, and I honestly mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

Robert, who lost his famous dad Steve Irwin in 2006, continued, “We really wanted to create something that extended beyond just the dance. We wanted it to be something for anyone who's experiencing their own grief journey for anyone who has lost someone or who has found that person in their life to lift them up. It was such an incredible opportunity to do that. I hope it resonated with everyone.”

He also reflected on celebrating his “powerful mom” who kept their family together after the loss of his dad, saying her spirit was behind the dance.

He said, “She is the reason why I'm here. She's the reason why our family has stayed together through the hardest and darkest times. She's kept us together.”

Robert added of his sister Bindi Irwin joining them, “And the fact that Bindi came out on the ballroom as well and it was it was all of us kind of got to share that moment. It was so special. And my mom was so grateful, and it just means a lot that I can finally say thank you for the years of selfless courage that she has shown me.”