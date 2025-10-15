Maya Rudolph Dishes on Molly & Nicholas’ Relationship in ‘Loot’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Maya Rudolph is back for Season 3 of “Loot,” along with her faithful employees, including Joel Kim Booster.

“Extra” spoke with Maya and Joel Kim, who dished on what to expect from their characters Molly and Nicholas in the new season.

Rudolph said, “I love Molly’s out-of-touch kiki relationship with Nicholas. I love them so much.”

Maya’s castmates Ron Funches and Michaela J. Rodriguez couldn’t stop raving about the star!

Ron commented, “The legend gets tossed around a lot. The world boss… She is all of that.”

If Maya was given $87 billion like her character in the show, what would she spend it on?

Rudolph answered, “Probably a couple of islands.”