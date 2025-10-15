Getty

Kim Kardashian is opening up to Alex Cooper about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West on the latest episode of “Call Her Daddy”

Kim and Ye share North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, and she explained, "It’s not easy [co-parenting], but I raise the kids, full time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that.”

Kardashian insisted, "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that. And it goes in waves and phases, and it’s a lot of work."

As for the last time he spoke with the kids, Kim said, "Whenever he’ll call for them and asks. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him. They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that, and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. We manage it really well."

She keeps the children grounded, saying, "They love their life and their routine and their schedule. And I think just the job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine, and they’re healthy and happy."

Kim said the one thing that bothers her is “this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that.”

She claimed, "Every time he has asked, I will always let them see their father. That’s just who I am. If there’s a time where it’s just really super unhealthy, I will say, 'Hey, let’s do it here at my house, or let’s figure out a different time.' But actually when he is like that, he doesn’t really want to see the kids a lot."

While Kanye has lived internationally, Kim said, she "never once denied" the kids visiting him.

She also makes it a point to not bad mouth her ex in front of the kids.

"I never say anything negative about my kids’ dad just because it’s out there," she explained. "Like, the last thing my kids need is for them to hear it from me.”

Kim said North has talked to her about moving on from Kanye, saying, “North had to say to me, 'Mom, I think you go upstairs and, like, cry at night. Like, it’s OK. It’s time to move on. You need to have a boyfriend now.' And I’m like, 'Wait, what? What? I cry? No, I'm getting a massage upstairs. What do you think is happening'"

Kardashian also addressed Kanye’s past social media posts about her.

She recalled, “I think it’s all good and we’re living our life, and then I just wake up and there’s all these tweets about how I’ve kidnapped the kids. And I’m like, it’s not a kidnapping, it’s a divorce, you know? We can still all be in each other’s lives and have group dinner."

Kardashian confessed, she’s thought about responding, but then asks, “What’s the point? Am I going to go back and forth? My kids are going to see this.”

The reality star also opened up about why she decided to file for divorce.

"People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I didn't wasn't paying attention to them," she said. “And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and and be there for them."

Kardashian claimed she needed West to “make changes” that would be “healthy and beneficial” but he wasn’t willing.

"It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic," she said. "When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone's life forever."

She later added, "And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone's older, they'll be able to understand it and see that all."

Kim said she decided to end things after Kanye spoke out about her mom and sisters, and was making impulsive financial decisions.

She recalled, "Just not feeling safe, not even physically, just, like, maybe emotionally or even financially.”

Kim revealed, "We had, like, five Lamborghinis, and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, 'Oh, wait, where’s all our cars? My new car.' And it would be like, 'Oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.'"

She continued, "I didn’t know what you’re going to get when you wake up. And that’s, like, a really unsettling feeling. Lack of stability was a big thing."

Kim gave her overall take on the marriage saying, "An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”