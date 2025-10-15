Iris Law Reveals Dad Jude’s Funny Reaction to Victoria’s Secret Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Iris Law, 24, was feeling great ahead of her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, though she confessed to “Extra” backstage that the nerves were intense in rehearsal!

She told us, “I was so nervous yesterday… You know when you're so nervous that you get, like, sleepy in the rehearsal…? But now I feel great.”

As for the vibe behind the scenes, she said, “I know a lot of the girls, and everyone was just being super nice and talking about how they feel and everyone's nervous, but everyone's excited, so it was just really fun.”

Iris, who is the daughter of actor Jude Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost, also shared his funny reaction to her being in the show.

She said Jude asked, "Is that lingerie?" and she reassured him by revealing, "But I'm wearing a T-shirt."

Describing her look, she said, “I'm pink and it's just, like, super nostalgic, super cool and fun. I'm in a T-shirt. I've got a beanie. Like, it's a whole character.”

Iris has lots of family support for the show, saying her mom, grandmother, and the other women in her family are all texting about it on a group chat called “Sisterhood.”