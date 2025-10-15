Irina Shayk Shares Daughter Lea’s Sweet Words Ahead of Victoria’s Secret Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was backstage with Irina Shayk before the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Irina shared how she preps for the runway, and also recalled a standout moment from the 2017 show when she walked while pregnant with daughter Lea.

Shayk recalled, “She was four and a half or five months [along]… so we basically worked the show together.”

She gushed, “I love being a mom. I think the most important thing in life is kids.”

Shayk isn’t having Lea watch the show, saying, “She’s way too young.”

Irina left for the show with some sweet words from Lea, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper. “This morning when I left, she said, ‘Mom, you’re going to be the most beautiful from inside and out.’”

Plus, she teased her looks for the show and said she was ready to “rock it” and bring the confidence!

As for how she prepped for the show, Irina commented, “I’m love my infrared sauna. I’m obsessed with it. I did my infrared sauna for one hour last night… I did my eye mask. Nothing too crazy. I did Pilates… I definitely do a little prep like massage… just wake up with a great energy.”