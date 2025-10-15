‘DWTS’: Dylan Efron on How Big Brother Zac Was ‘Always There for Me’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach were joined by his 5-year-old sister Olivia for a “Dancing with the Stars” Dedication Night performance, which also nodded to his brother Zac Efron with his song “Rewrite the Stars.”

Dylan and Daniella (and Dylan’s “The Traitors” castmate Boston Rob!) spoke to “Extra’s” Sadie Murray after the show.

Dylan said “it was everything” having Olivia on the show, adding, “When I think of my brother, he was just always there for me, and it means a lot that Olivia's here with me right now. It feels like I'm passing it on.”

Of their sweet brother-sister bond, he added, “It's endless love from her.”

Daniella shared, “It was just a fun time seeing them take control of the dance, you know? Because you have someone who has never danced before turn dancer, and then you have a 5-year-old girl who freaking owned it, owned the whole dance. And it was amazing to just watch them command the stage like that.”

Dylan was “really happy” that the team scored all nines, giving props to Olivia. “I think those nines were all because of her. Let’s be honest.”

During the show, Derek Hough, “DWTS” judge and host of “Extra,” joked he hated Efron because he was such a good dancer, so good-looking, and such a good brother.

Efron told Sadie of the compliment, “It always makes me feel so good because when he talks, I hear it. I'm always eager to hear what he says.”

Boston Rob also gave props to Dylan, saying he did “wicked good” and adding, “He's really stepped outside his comfort zone trying this, and it's really special watching him with Olivia tonight. I have four daughters of my own. They're teenagers now, and it feels like yesterday they were that little.”