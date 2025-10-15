Alix Earle Talks Life-Changing 'DWTS' Journey & Clears Up a Big Rumor! (Exclusive)

Alix Earle and Val Chermkovskiy go “Rolling with the Stars” with “Extra’s” Derek Hough!

Alix opens up on how much the “Dancing with the Stars” experience has meant to her, saying, “I can't stop raving about it. I think it's changed my life. I don't want this to be over. It's just also made me so much more emotionally in tune with myself. And I'm not sure why, but I think just getting yourself super, super uncomfortable each week and like getting frustrated with yourself and just beating yourself up day after day… It's been very, very invigorating for me and I love it.”

Val spoke about the preparation they go through, sharing, “It's a huge responsibility that you've carried yourself to. That's why rapport, trust, friendship, these are all things that are earned, not expected, you know, and really build a great friendship and it's just exciting to go to work every day and hurt and struggle and be upset and then be triumphant.”

Alix and Val also “Pump the Brakes” on rumors they are not getting along.