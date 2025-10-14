Getty Images

“Good Morning America” alums TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are engaged after three years together!

The two announced their engagement on their “Amy & TJ” podcast.

Amy shared, “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now.”

TJ noted, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

While Robach has worn the engagement ring, TJ pointed out that “nobody said a word.”

She quipped, “I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened.”

TJ emphasized, “We haven’t been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked!”

In July, TJ and Amy were the subject of engagement rumors.

A source told Us Weekly, “An engagement is coming,” and that a proposal has “been in the works for awhile.”

The insider added. “How they got together is not traditional, so they want the engagement and wedding this time around to be their own style — modest and simple. They want to share their vows in front of the closest people who matter to them to demonstrate how much they love each other and are committed to each other.”

In 2023, the two made headlines when their relationship came to light. At the time, they were both still married, TJ to Marilee Fiebig and Amy to Andrew Shue.