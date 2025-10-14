Celebrity News October 14, 2025
‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Drops 200 Lb. — See His Weight Loss Transformation!
“The Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron is dropping the pounds!
Aaron has lost 200 pounds, telling TMZ, “At my heaviest, I was 575 pounds. As of today, I am 370 pounds."
Last year, Quinton tried out Ozempic, but stopped after experiencing an allergic reaction.
How is he shedding the weight?
Aaron told the outlet, “I have been doing intermittent fasting, and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom."
In December, Quinton tied the knot with his wife Margarita.
He gushed, “Mentally, physically and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms. I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me. She’s helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5% and I do the other 95% but I believe she’s much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for."
Aaron isn’t done dropping the weight, he wants to lose another 20 pounds to reach his target goal!