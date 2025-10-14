Instagram

“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers and her fiancé Alex Williams have called off their wedding!

In a joint statement, the couple said on Instagram, “After much thought and many heartfelt conversations, Olivia and her fiancé Alex have made the difficult decision to not move forward with their wedding. This was not a decision made lightly, but one grounded in mutual respect and love for one another.”

“While this isn’t the path they originally envisioned, they are profoundly grateful for the love and support of their friends and family. Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength, and appreciation for honoring one’s heart,” they went on. “She is very appreciative of your grace and kindness as they move through this transition together.”

The news comes a year after they got engaged.

Last year, Olivia posted some proposal photos, writing on Instagram, “Engagement photos are corny.’ — Me … a week ago. It was perfection. Thank you all for this unforgettable PROPOSAL… WHAT?! I love you, especially you Alexander 😘.”

Alex popped the question at JW Marriott Essex House in New York City with her family and friends on hand to celebrate.

He told People magazine, "I could see it on Olivia's face after the proposal that she was so excited to call her people and share the news, so arranging to have them be there and surprise her was so much fun."

Following their engagement, Olivia told Us Weekly that they weren’t rushing into wedding planning. She said, “We’re just kind of staying in the engagement bliss for right now.”

In 2023, they started dating after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding.